Stateline school districts say they need more teachers and now

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is the home stretch of the back to school season and after a school year unlike any other, districts say they are facing a new issue: hiring educators.

Going into the fall, school districts in our region still have open positions with just weeks until the first day of school.

"Typically by now we have everybody hired," says Oregon Elementary School principal Kelli Virgil, "so I am stressing a little bit."

Nationwide, the pandemic changed the educational landscape and that fell predominantly on teachers. Pushing some educators to retire early, others to transfer districts and some to leave the profession entirely. All of this movement, on top of normal hiring ebbs and flow and a historic teacher shortage in Illinois, has put districts in a pinch.

"It use to be where your candidate pool were easily 20 to 25 and you're trying to get down to a field of six," says North Boone Community Unit School District superintendent Mike Greenlee, "our candidate fields now are if we can get to three or four we feel pretty lucky."



"Its hard," says Amboy Community Unit School District superintendent Joshua Nichols, "some spots are empty, we don't have applicants."



Now, districts are using incentives like loan-forgiveness programs and signing bonuses for bus drivers to attract top talent.



"I think all of us right now are really trying to get creative and find ways to get people in," says Greenlee. "You need good people to teach kids."

These types of incentives have become common place in many large districts, but for smaller, rural schools like Amboy, they can't offer the same perks and pay.



"We just lost a Spanish teacher who is going to the suburbs and getting paid more," says Nichols, "I can't compete with that and I don't blame them for doing what is best for them."



"Some people want to go to the suburbs, get a little bit closer into Chicago," says Virgil, "where they're going to be paid a little bit more."



If positions aren't filled by the first day of school, Nicholas says they are doing everything to make sure students get the education they deserve. A sentiment shared by all the districts we spoke to.



"You never want to cut programs, you want to add to them," says Nichols, "so you just do whatever you can to get the position filled."



The first day of school for Oregon is August 16 and August 18 is the first day for Amboy and North Boone.

