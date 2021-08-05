Skip to Content

Snappers win second straight over Timber Rattlers

bryan hoeing

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Snappers picked up theirs second win in as many nights, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-4 at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday night. Troy Johnston homered for his third in two games, while Kameron Misner picked up four RBI's over two hits. Bryan Hoeing was strong on the mound for Beloit, throwing seven innings, giving up just two earned runs while striking out five batters.

The Snappers take on the Timber Rattlers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all at ABC Supply Stadium.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

