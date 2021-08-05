Snappers win second straight over Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Snappers picked up theirs second win in as many nights, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-4 at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday night. Troy Johnston homered for his third in two games, while Kameron Misner picked up four RBI's over two hits. Bryan Hoeing was strong on the mound for Beloit, throwing seven innings, giving up just two earned runs while striking out five batters.

The Snappers take on the Timber Rattlers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all at ABC Supply Stadium.