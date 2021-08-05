Secretary of State workers must be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or get tested regularly for COVID-19

(WREX) — As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, more and more businesses are taking precautions.

On Thursday, Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that beginning Sept. 1, Secretary of State employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to submit to repeated COVID-19 testing.

Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status. Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.

“As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” said Secretary White. “I am proud of our staff for their hard work as we continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”

This announcement comes after the state announced last week that face coverings are now required in all State facilities for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.