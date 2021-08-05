Rockford Art Deli hosting live print day for 815 Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Art Deli announced its plans for 815 Day this year.

The store will be hosting a street party and live print day on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Rockford Art Deli on E. State St.

On August 15, 2014, RAD launched the original, often imitated (815) t-shirt, a hometown favorite that has explored the globe with Rockfordians young and old.

Created seven years ago on Rockford Day, the original 815 shirt continues to be locally printed here in Rockford on an organic, cotton tri-blend tee that is made with six recycled water bottles.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own t-shirt and stop in the store on August 14 to get the Rockford Day print for $8.15. OR, shirts can be pre-ordered for $18.15.

“Rockford Day is one of our favorite days of the year! Here at Rockford Art Deli, we’re excited to host another RAD event that helps celebrate our community, the businesses who thrive here, and the residents who live here,” said Rockford Art Deli owner Jarrod Hennis. “RAD launched the original 815 shirt in 2014, and it’s been amazing to see all of the love for the 815 throughout the past seven years. We look forward to building on that brand and creating more fun apparel for our residents to enjoy."

There will also be live music and food available during the street party.