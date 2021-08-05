Lynch, 4 relievers lead Royals to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14. Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games. Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth inning for his first major league save. Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.