Jihadi rebels kill 30 in north Burkina Faso, says official

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 30 people, including members of the military, were killed by jihadi rebels in northern Burkina Faso. The government said that 11 civilians, 15 soldiers, and four volunteer defense fighters were killed by “terrorists” in several villages outside the town of Markoye in Oudalan province near the border with Niger on Wednesday. Aime Barthelemy Simpore, assistant to the minister of defense, said the civilians were killed at midday and the military and volunteers were ambushed four hours later after being detached to secure the area. At least 10 jihadi rebels were killed and the area has been secured by the army, with air and ground patrols conducting sweeps.