Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has escalated its response to rockets fired from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes against that country. The army’s statement Thursday said that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The IDF blamed Lebanon for the shelling. The overnight airstrikes were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time. Israel’s new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile cease fire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas’ militant rulers in Gaza in May.