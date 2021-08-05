Hundreds donate school supplies at 7th annual Stuff the Bus Charity Drive

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Goodwill in Machesney Park and Rock Valley Credit Union in loves park saw hundreds of people driving through with school supplies for the seventh annual Stuff the Bus Fundraiser and Charity Drive.

They yearly event gathers supplies for students in need, then hands them out to local district to get the supplies in those students' hands. This year the drive collected supplies for Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts.

While everyone from residents to teachers to Stateline businesses all gave generously, it's hard not to recognize the dedication of Falicia and Betty Bloom. For the past three years, the two decided they would collect supplies all year long just for Stuff the Bus. You might think that after a year of collecting that the Rockford residents would take a break, but Betty says that's entirely not the case.

"When we drop this off, we start for next year," Betty said. "So our goal will start again today. We're headed to Walmart as soon as we leave here."

School leaders in our area like Harlem School District Equity and Community Engagement Director Jason Blume says this is a very important year to bring in school supplies for kids in need. He says COVID-19 financially impacted a lot of families ahead of this school year, and that kids need to have their own set of school supplies to cut down on potential COVID transmission.

"We want our kids to be able to start off the year right," Blume said. "We want them to have everything they need so when those kids show up that first day, they feel like they're ready to go and they're prepared because they have those pencils, pens, their crayons, their markers, all that stuff we want to make sure they're ready to kick off the year right."

Blume added he was amazed by people's generosity at the event.