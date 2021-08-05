Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian judicial official says authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil will picking the judge for that duty and he said Thursday that some judges he recently contacted told him they are worried about their safety. He says judges need to have courage, but he adds that officials recognize additional security measures are needed since some judicial officials have already gone into hiding amid death threats involving the Moïse case. Saint-Vil has not said if any judges have refused to take on the case.