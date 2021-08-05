Special French court OKs most of new law on health pass

PARIS (AP) — A French constitutional court has validated most aspects of a new law that, starting next week, requires that people carry a special COVID-19 health pass to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. But it struck down several measures for not meeting constitutional muster. The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday that the automatic 10-day isolation of people infected with the virus goes against French freedoms. It was unclear what immediate effect that would have. The court also struck down suspension of short-term contracts for those without a health pass. It approved obliging health care workers to be vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 15.