Felix runs for history, Americans seek more basketball gold

TOKYO (AP) — Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men’s basketball team play for the gold. Most of Friday’s high-profile events are early, including the jumping team competition at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen, will attempt to win her first Olympic medal. More medals will be awarded in the women’s marathon, women’s high jump, women’s 10,000-meters, men’s javelin, men’s 1,500-meters and both 4×400 meter relays.