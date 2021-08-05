Dixon leaders respond to early release of Rita Crundwell

Dixon (WREX) — Rita Crundwell, the woman who embezzled $53.7 million during her tenure as Dixon's comptroller, is released from prison, the City of Dixon confirmed Wednesday night.

Crundwell was sentenced in 2013 to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison, which meant she served less than half of her prison sentence before she was released. Crundwell's crime is believed to be the largest theft of public dollars in U.S. history.

City leaders say they were never notified of her release, and only began looking into it once rumors began circulating through the city.

"It began as a rumor," says Representative Tom Demmer. "There was a rumor that she was going to be released and she had been released."

"The only reason we knew it all because the rumors started around town," adds Mayor Liandro Arellano. "It wasn't until the city manager was able to get a hold of an official with the federal prison in Pekin who said yes she's been released earlier in the day. That's how we found out. We still haven't been notified."

Crunwell made a request to be released last year but ultimately withdrew it. Before she withdrew the request, the city took strong opposition to it. Arellano and Demmer says it remains unclear why the city wasn't notified this time of any potential release.

"The understanding was these sentences are issued in federal court and they have to serve 85% of that sentence," says Demmer. "She was no where near 85%. People feel like this wasn't the final days of her sentence, this wasn't a minor change to a release date, this was really significant well under half of the sentence. The people in the city of Dixon I know many are asking why was the decision made and why was the city not consulted."

But for now, leaders say what's done is done. And the best thing for citizens is to leave this piece of history behind them for good.

"Our goal is to try and get a little information so we can do our job to notify our public," says Arellano. "And then we'll get right back to work and successfully bring Dixon out the pandemic, and Keep building on our quality of life."