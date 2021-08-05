Belarus sprinter who feared reprisals at home reaches Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games has reached safety in Poland. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya walked off a plane in Warsaw on Wednesday night. Days earlier she accused team officials of trying to force her to fly back to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. In footage posted on Facebook, the runner could be seen smiling as she spoke to a Polish official in a VIP section of the airport and also hugging a Belarus opposition leader. Many of the country’s activists have fled to Poland. The Polish government has granted the sprinter a humanitarian visa.