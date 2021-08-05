Skip to Content

Australia to spend $813M to address Indigenous disadvantage

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government has pledged $813 million to address Indigenous disadvantage, including compensation to thousands of mixed-race children who were taken from their families. The $279.7 million being used to compensate the so-called Stolen Generations is the most expensive component of the package aimed at boosting Indigenous living standards in Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the compensation is a recognition of the harm caused by forced removal of children from families. Pat Turner, the Indigenous chief executive officer of the National Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Organisation, said the compensation couldn’t replace being raised in family but would give relief to survivors of the Stolen Generations.

