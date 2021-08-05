13 WREX to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for students

13 WREX to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for studentsNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX along with our media partners will be back for the annual "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drive that will benefit the region's students!
We will broadcast live and collect school supplies all day from two different locations today.
This will be the 7th "Stuff the Bus" school drive held by 13 WREX.
You can drop your donations off at the Goodwill located at 8010 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park and Rock Valley Credit Union at 1201 Clifford Ave. in Loves Park. Cash donations are also accepted!
The donations will then be evenly distributed to schools in Rockford, Freeport and Belvidere.
The most needed items are:
- Antibacterial Wipes
- Hand Sanitizer
- #2 Pencils
- Pens (red, blue and black
- Colored Pencils
- Glue Sticks
- Bottles of Glue
- Scissors
- 2-Pocket Folders
- Crayons
- Pink Pearl Erasers
- Highlighters
- Permanent Makers
- Washable Markers
- Rulers
- 1 Subject Spiral Notebooks
- Composition Notebooks
- Pencil Boxes
- Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper
- 3×5 Index Cards
- 1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders
- Subject Dividers
- Backpacks
Teacher/Classroom Wish List:
- Kleenex
- Baby Wipes
- Ziploc Sandwich and Gallon Size Bags
- Dry Erase Markers