13 WREX to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX along with our media partners will be back for the annual "Stuff the Bus" school supplies drive that will benefit the region's students!

We will broadcast live and collect school supplies all day from two different locations today.

This will be the 7th "Stuff the Bus" school drive held by 13 WREX.

You can drop your donations off at the Goodwill located at 8010 N. 2nd St. in Machesney Park and Rock Valley Credit Union at 1201 Clifford Ave. in Loves Park. Cash donations are also accepted!

The donations will then be evenly distributed to schools in Rockford, Freeport and Belvidere.

The most needed items are:

Antibacterial Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

#2 Pencils

Pens (red, blue and black

Colored Pencils

Glue Sticks

Bottles of Glue

Scissors

2-Pocket Folders

Crayons

Pink Pearl Erasers

Highlighters

Permanent Makers

Washable Markers

Rulers

1 Subject Spiral Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

Pencil Boxes

Wide and College Ruled Filler Paper

3×5 Index Cards

1 Inch 3-Ring-Binders

Subject Dividers

Backpacks

Teacher/Classroom Wish List: