‘You all deserve to be safe’: Police, Mayor, State’s Attorney give crime update as shootings increase

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- "You all deserve to be safe," Mayor Tom McNamara said at a podium next to WInnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley and Interim Police Chief Randy Berke.

McNamara made the statement just minutes after Chief Berke announced major crimes are up in the first seven months of 2021.

More people have been shot in 2021 than in 2020 as shootings are up 19%. Police say 80 people have been shot in Rockford so far in 2021. Shots fired calls by Shot Spotter Alerts are up 45%.

11 people have been murdered in the city in 2021, only 4 of them have charges attached to them. For perspective 14 people were killed in the city in that same timeframe in 2020. Police have recovered 70% more guns in 2021 than they did in 2020, averaging about one gun recovered each day.

Violent crimes are up 13%, car thefts are up 17%. Rockford saw a slight reduction in robberies, down 5% and property crimes, down 13%.

"This is going to take a comprehensive holistic strategy to address violence in our community," said Mayor McNamara.

That holistic approach involves building trust with the community and people coming forward to report crimes they may see. Both Mayor McNamara and State's Attorney J. Hanley stress that police and community members need to work together to get violent offenders off the street.

McNamara highlighted a number of things the city has done in recent months and years to curb crime. Those include investing $4 million in technology upgrades into dash cameras, soon-to-be body cameras, training, social media software and more.

Hanley focused on two methods to curb crime in the city, focused deterrence and intelligence led prosecution. Focused deterrence is a crime reduction strategy that focuses on high-risk offenders who are on parole. Those offenders receive constant police and prosecutorial attention and opportunities to turn their lives around, per Hanley.

Intelligence led prosecution identifies a small number of repeat offenders charged with violent crimes and focuses on prosecuting them. Right now, two prosecutors in the state's attorney's office are focusing on this intelligence led prosecution.