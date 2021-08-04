Velvet Robot Coffee Lab opens second location in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Coffee lovers have another place they can get a drink or a bite to eat.

Velvet Robot Coffee Lab opened up its second location in Rockford!

The coffee shop recently had a soft opening for its second location at Heartland Community Church located at 1292 S. Alpine Rd.

Currently, the shop is just selling drinks. But a grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 16, at which point customers can get full menu breakfast and lunch options!

There will also be a raffle for several different items, including free coffee for a year!

The coffee shop's first location is downtown Rockford at 116 N. Madison St.