Sony’s profits gain on ‘Demon Slayer,’ digital camera demand

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s April-June profit rose 9% to 211.8 billion yen, or $1.9 billion, as the Japanese electronics and video game maker continued to benefit from a sales perk from the hit “Demon Slayer” animation film. Healthy results in its music streaming business and robust demand for digital cameras and image sensors helped Tokyo-based Sony’s quarterly sales grow 15% to 2.26 trillion yen, or $20.7 billion. Sony raised its full year profit forecast to 700 billion yen, or $6.4 billion, from an earlier 660 billion yen, or $6 billion. Sony reported that 2.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold during the April-June period.