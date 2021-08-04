Rita Crundwell released from prison, Dixon confirms

DIXON (WREX) — Rita Crundwell, the woman who embezzled $53 million during her tenure as Dixon's comptroller, is released from prison, the City of Dixon confirmed Wednesday night.

Crundwell was sentenced in 2013 to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison, which meant she served less than half of her prison sentence before she was released. Crundwell's crime is believed to be the largest theft of public dollars in U.S. history.

Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said rumors circulated the city of Crundwell's release. He said he confirmed Crundwell's release with the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin. Langloss said the prison official did not know the reason for her release.

In April 2020, Crundwell petitioned a federal judge for early release based on her "deteriorating health condition" and the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2020, Dixon City Council, all 103 employees in the city government and members of the community wrote a letter asking prison officials to not release Crundwell. Though, Crundwell ultimately withdrew her petition for release.

“It is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release," Mayor Li Arellano said. "Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision.”