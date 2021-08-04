Pérez hits 2-run HR as Royals roll to 9-1 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals went deep four times to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1. Kansas City ended a four-game losing streak, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the eighth time in 13 games. Royals starter Carlos Hernández yielded only two hits over five innings in beating the White Sox for the second time in seven days. Hernández has allowed six hits while striking out 10 in his last 11 innings against Chicago. Pérez launched his 27th homer in the third, tying his career high.