Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job

NEW YORK (AP/WREX) — The nation's largest nursing home operator told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

That's a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages.

Interviews with managers at 10 mostly smaller nursing home operations across the nation that have made vaccinations mandatory found that the threat of workers quitting en masse over the shots may be overblown.

Earlier Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents and staff in long-term care (LTC) facilities is now available on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-data.

The new site will display an interactive map where the user can choose to view either the percentage of staff or percentage of residents who have been vaccinated.

The site will also show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-19 deaths, total COVID-19 deaths, and vaccination rates.

The site lists 15 different long-term care facility locations in Winnebago County.

According to the data on the site, 10 of the 15 facilities have a vaccination rate amongst residents above 75%. The lowest vaccination rate at a long-term care facility among residents is at Ascension Saint Anne Place, where 55.6% of residents are vaccinated.

As for staff, the numbers tell a different story.

According to the data, while 10/15 facilities have a staff vaccination rate above 50%, only one facility, Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, is above 70% at 78.7%. The lowest vaccination rate among residents at long-term care facilities in Winnebago County is at PA Peterson at the Citadel, at 26.45%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.