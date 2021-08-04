New steakhouse heading to former Five Forks location in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new steakhouse could be opening its doors in Rockford as early as next month.

Local restauranteur Matt Idzikowski is opening new restaurant at the former Five Forks restaurant located at 6565 Lexus Drive. Idzikowski says the spot will feature handmade pastas as well as locally sourced and butchered steaks. He plans on dishes emphasizing the farm-to-table concept.

"We're super excited to be bringing our talents to that side of town," says Idzikowski. "You know for a long long time people have been asking us to move east and bring things to that side of town."

Idzikowski says he's hoping to have the restaurant up and running in September and will be announcing it's official name in the coming weeks.