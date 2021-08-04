Mired in crises, Lebanon marks 1 year since horrific blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon is marking one year since the horrific explosion at Beirut’s port. The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year. Banks, businesses, government offices and most supermarkets are closed on Wednesday to observe a national day of mourning. The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, killed at least 214 people and injured thousands. That’s according to official records. Even medical labs and COVID-19 vaccination centers are closed. Families of the victims are planning a memorial and prayers at the still-wrecked site of the blast at Beirut port.