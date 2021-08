ROCKFORD (WREX) — One man suffers a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a late Tuesday night shooting in Rockford.



According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 11:51 p.m. in the 1800 block of 17th Ave.



Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as they process the crime scene.

