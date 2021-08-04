Israel fires back after 3 rockets launched from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s army says it has fired back after three rockets were fired over the border from Lebanon. The exchange on Wednesday comes after sirens sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack. The warnings sounded near Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon. There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties. The army said two of the rockets landed inside Israeli territory. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. The rocket fire is believed by the Israeli military to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not the militant group Hezbollah. It’s unlikely that the groups could operate without Hezbollah’s consent.