Illinois police officer hit, killed by fleeing car, shooting follows

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) — A Brooklyn, Illinois police officer was killed early Wednesday morning while trying to stop a fleeing car.

Illinois State Police say the officer was struck by a red Dodge Charger, which was involved in a pursuit around 3:00 a.m. The officer was struck on the McKinley Bridge after deploying stop sticks.

The Charger was later located, abandoned in Missouri.

While officers were still at the scene on the McKinley Bridge, which was shut down, a car drove through the roadblock around 3:50 a.m. The vehicle struck multiple police vehicles and nearly struck multiple officers.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Brooklyn Police officers fired shots into the vehicle and struck the driver. The vehicle then crashed into two Illinois State Police squad cars.

All four people in the vehicle were taken into custody, including the driver who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both investigations are still active and ongoing.

The Brooklyn Police Department has not yet released the name of the officer killed in the line of duty.