Illinois launches new website to track COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — To help ensure transparency, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents and staff in long-term care (LTC) facilities is now available on the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-data.

The new site will display an interactive map where the user can choose to view either the percentage of staff or percentage of residents who have been vaccinated.

The site will also show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-19 deaths, total COVID-19 deaths, and vaccination rates.

The data is derived from the Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File, a federal resource that includes data reported by nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Healthcare Safety Network Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Module: Surveillance Reporting Pathways and COVID-19 Vaccinations.

The site lists 15 different long-term care facility locations in Winnebago County. According to the data on the site, 10 of the 15 facilities have a vaccination rate amongst residents above 75%. The lowest vaccination rate at a long-term care facility among residents is at Ascension Saint Anne Place, where 55.6% of residents are vaccinated.

As for staff, the numbers tell a different story.

According to the data, while 10/15 facilities have a staff vaccination rate above 50%, only one facility, Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, is above 70% at 78.7%. The lowest vaccination rate among residents at long-term care facilities in Winnebago County is at PA Peterson at the Citadel, at 26.45%.