Illinois getting close to $10 billion under federal infrastructure bill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bi-partisan infrastructure bill passed a key procedural vote last week in the Senate.

We're now getting a clearer picture of what's inside the bill, and how it could impact infrastructure in Illinois.

Illinois will get almost $10 billion dollars in federal money to help repair highways and $1.4 billion for bridge repair.

Plus, $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation and $100 million to help provide broadband internet coverage.