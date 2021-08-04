Illinois getting close to $10 billion under federal infrastructure bill

Illinois getting close to $10 billion under federal infrastructure billUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A bi-partisan infrastructure bill passed a key procedural vote last week in the Senate.
We're now getting a clearer picture of what's inside the bill, and how it could impact infrastructure in Illinois.
Illinois will get almost $10 billion dollars in federal money to help repair highways and $1.4 billion for bridge repair.
Plus, $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation and $100 million to help provide broadband internet coverage.