Detroit voters reject Proposal P and changes to city charter

DETROIT (AP) — Voters in Detroit rejected a ballot proposal that called for the creation of some new city departments, restructuring the police and fire departments, and linking water rates and public transportation fares to income. Proposal P called for changes to the city charter and received 22,696 for passage, while 46,707 people voted against it during Tuesday’s city primary. The proposal had been opposed by some who said it could have increased spending by the city, which still has to carefully monitor its finances that for several years had been under state oversight following Detroit’s historic 2013 bankruptcy. Supporters said the proposal addressed concerns raised by Detroit residents about social justice and other issues in the majority Black city.