Community leaders reactivate Freeport NAACP Chapter

FREEPORT (WREX) — After more than 10 years, leaders in Freeport say the city needs an organization focused on fighting injustice.

President Patricia Norman says she and others brought the chapter back after 2020, where conversations about racial inequality and police brutality were brought to the national stage.

"We want to do better, we want to improve in our race relations, we really don't know those what those race relations are until we have a conversation with people," said Norman.

As the chapter prepares for a fresh start, they hope to address diversity in law enforcement and city positions, along with how the community can eliminate discrimination.

Chairman of the Young Adults Committee, Walter Hayward, says the chapter will also focus on mentoring the youth.

"If they see people here that they might have looked up to or that they know being in those roles here, I think it motivates them to be involved as well," said Hayward.

His committee is hosting a panel on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club starting at 3:00 p.m.