Belvidere Family YMCA is hosting a Summer Family Market

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program is hosting a Summer Family Market on Friday August 6th.

Families will be provided groceries, grab & go breakfast and lunch for those 18 and under at the market.

The event will have both a drive thru and walk up option. Food will be provided on a first come, first serve basis with no proof or documentation required.

The Summer Family market will be hosted at General Mills Park from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

The YMCA says the Y on the Fly program aims to build community relationships between residents, local organizations and law enforcement.

The program is sponsored by the FCA Foundation, Stellantis and the Boone County Community Foundation. The program is in partnership with the Belvidere Police Department and the City of Belvidere.

Meals and groceries are provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank. Ice cream sandwiches are provided by DFA.