World stocks mixed on delta variant risks

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks are mixed as concerns about the risk of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus spreading set in. Wall Street was positioned for losses, with futures for the S&P 500 and Dow falling 0.1%. European traders were more upbeat, with indexes in France, Germany and Britain picking up early gains. The moves followed a buoyant Asian session in which traders shrugged off a coronavirus outbreak in China. Strong corporate earnings have boosted sentiments ahead of U.S. jobs data due Friday.