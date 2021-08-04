Skip to Content

Area girl golfers finish strong in IWGA Tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of the best girl golfers in the state finished up a state-wide tournament at Aldeen Golf Course on Wednesday. Boylan's Ella Greenberg shot a 75 in her final round to finish the best among golfers in the Rockford area, finishing 18th in the tournament.

FINAL LOCAL RESULTS (THROUGH 36 HOLES):

18. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 155

20. Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 157

21. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 157

39. Kayla Sayyalinh (Guilford) - 162

48. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 169

59. Bella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 180

64. Coe Walberg (Belvidere) - 187

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

