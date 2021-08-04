Area girl golfers finish strong in IWGA Tournament

Area girl golfers finish strong in IWGA TournamentNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some of the best girl golfers in the state finished up a state-wide tournament at Aldeen Golf Course on Wednesday. Boylan's Ella Greenberg shot a 75 in her final round to finish the best among golfers in the Rockford area, finishing 18th in the tournament.
FINAL LOCAL RESULTS (THROUGH 36 HOLES):
18. Ella Greenberg (Boylan) - 155
20. Megan Thiravong (Rochelle) - 157
21. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) - 157
39. Kayla Sayyalinh (Guilford) - 162
48. Eva Greenberg (Boylan) - 169
59. Bella Heintzelman (Dixon) - 180
64. Coe Walberg (Belvidere) - 187