17-year-old Slonina has 4 saves, Fire ties NYCFC 0-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game and finished with four saves to help the Chicago Fire tie New York City FC 0-0 on Wednesday night. At 17 years, 81 days, Slonina broke the record set by David Monsalve (18 years, 220 days) in 2007 with Toronto FC. New York City played a man down after Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 73rd minute. Chicago has lost only two of its last eight games after losing seven of its previous eight matches.