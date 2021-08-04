13 News anchor James Stratton’s final broadcast set for Thursday night

(WREX) — After about three years on the 13 WREX desk, James Stratton is set to say good-bye to Rockford.

Stratton has accepted a position as a Chief Investigative Reporter and fill-in anchor at KCCI - TV, the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Stratton is no stranger to investigative reporting, helping launch Rockford's only investigative reporting team in 2018, 13 Investigates.

Since that time, Stratton, his former co-anchor Kristin Crowley and investigative reporter Mary Sugden, have revealed major stories to the Rockford area.

Stratton has also helped the station win numerous awards, including regional Murrow Awards, AP Awards and Emmy's for his reporting on Domestic Violence and our Lives on the Line series.

In 2021, Stratton was honored with a Regional Murrow Award for "Excellence in Writing." James took a unique approach in covering several different stories in 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and social unrest, as well as a record number of murders that happened in the city of Rockford.

This is the first time a member of the 13 WREX team has been honored with a Regional Murrow Award in this writing category.

"James has been a great leader and has been one of the many people here at our station that have given WREX's investigative reporting national exposure and national recognition. We are sorry to see him go, but I know this is a wonderful opportunity that will continue to grow his career," Ed Reams, the General Manager for 13 WREX, said about Stratton's departure.

Stratton's last day at 13 WREX is Thursday, Aug. 5. Stratton's final newscast will be following our primetime coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.