Yellen briefs Democrats amid calls for new ban on evictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has briefed House Democrats on the administration’s efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed. The White House is pressing state and local governments to more quickly push some $47 billion in federal housing aid to renters and landlords. But lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday said more needs to be done. They want President Joe Biden to extend the eviction ban. The White House has said the administration is doing all it can under legal constraints. It is calling on states to provide protections for renters. Some 3.6 million Americans face possible eviction.