UK ‘on your side’, Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met with the Belarusian opposition leader at his office, saying the U.K. is “on her side” and committed to supporting human rights in her country. Johnson told Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya that Britain is “very much in support of what you are doing” during their meeting at Downing Street. He condemned Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko’s “severe human rights violations and persecution of pro-democracy figures,” his office said. The talks came as international attention focused on Belarus after an Olympic sprinter from the country refused her team’s orders to fly home and took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo.