Snappers drop opener at new stadium in extra innings

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Snappers made the change over from Pohlman Field to the brand new ABC Supply Stadium and essentially gave themselves a 2nd opening day, but the Snappers dropped their series opener to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 9-5, in 10 innings.

The game was secondary to the pageantry of opening a new stadium. The University of Wisconsin marching band started playing as soon as the gates opened an hour before first pitch. Jim Caldwell, a former NFL head coach and Beloit native, threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches. Milwaukee Bucks guard, and now NBA champion, Pat Connaughton made some comments in between innings, reminiscing on his days as a Minor League baseball player before he started focusing on basketball entirely. The Snappers seemed to feed off the energy, building a 5-0 lead.

But the Timber Rattlers evened the score with a big 6th inning, then scored 4 runs in the 10th to win in extras. Even though the team lost, this night marks the start of something special in Beloit. The Snappers showcased their new home in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,500 fans. They hope to keep packing the park with 23 more games at home this season before playing their first full season at the new stadium next year. The Snappers and Timber Rattlers play again Wednesday night at 6:35.