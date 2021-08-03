QB Dalton impresses Bears with prized rookie Fields lurking

CHICAGO (AP) — Coach Matt Nagy is so confident his starting quarterback is ready he wouldn’t be too nervous if the NFL decided to open the season this week. That’s how strong an impression veteran Andy Dalton is making. The Bears open the preseason Aug. 14 against Miami, and their first regular-season game is Sept. 12 at the Los Angeles Rams. Dalton and prized rookie Justin Fields have plenty of work to do. All eyes are on the quarterbacks as the Bears get ready.