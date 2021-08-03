Police: 11, 12-year-old girls accused of pepper spraying people at Walmart in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Two juveniles were charged after police say they pepper sprayed people at Walmart in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Police Department says it happened Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Walmart in reference to a report of disorderly juveniles, later identified as an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both from DeKalb, who refused to leave the store.

Officers later learned the children were swearing at employees and suspected of stealing. The two girls later argued with officers once told they needed to leave the store, according to police.

About an hour and a half after the girls left, they returned to store where employees told them they were not allowed inside.

That's when one of the girls started spraying pepper spray inside the store, according to police. Several employees and customers were sprayed with the pepper spray, police say.

The juveniles ran from the store and were later arrested in the Lowes parking lot.

Both juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing and battery.