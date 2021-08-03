PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal. The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners. Juice sales began to decline significantly in the early 2000s when low-carb diets grew in popularity, and that trend has continued with more families choosing instead to buy waters, sports drinks or other no- or low-calorie drinks. In its annual report, Pepsi said falling juice sales offset gains for other products in North America, including water, sports drinks like Gatorade and energy drinks like Propel.