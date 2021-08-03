Passenger charged with groping, punching flight attendants

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say an Ohio man was arrested in Florida over the weekend after being accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male flight attendant during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami. Miami-Dade police say 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. Police say Berry had two drinks while on the Frontier Airlines flight and ordered another drink. After the confrontation with the flight attendants, police say Berry was restrained to a seat with tape and a seatbelt extender.