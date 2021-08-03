Carey, backed by Trump, wins primary for House seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Political newcomer Mike Carey has won the crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio. The longtime coal lobbyist was backed by former President Donald Trump, who had called Carey a “courageous fighter” who will be tough on crime. Carey has never held public office before. His main competition for the 15th Congressional District had been first-term state Sen. Jeff LaRe and former state Rep. Ron Hood. The sprawling Republican-leaning district includes all or part of 12 Ohio counties, including Columbus. The winners of the primary will face off Nov. 2.