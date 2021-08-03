National Night Out returns to Stateline after COVID-19 cancelled 2020’s events

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's National Night Out, police departments were eager to bring back the community event.

"This was important for us to have," says Rockford Police Community Services Officer Matt Williams.

The block party atmosphere allows families to get to know the men and women in uniform.

"It's a two fold situation because you get to meet the parents, know the parents, they make it comfortable for the kids and we're able to communicate with the children," says Williams. "As time goes on we build that relationship when they're a teenager and they're more susceptible to influences in the community and we're able to guide them."

Getting the community comfortable with coming forward to first responders is especially important for officers like Williams, after last year's record violence.

"Everyone ran up to the fire fighter and police officer," says Williams. "That's transitioned over the years but that's what we need to get back to. We're here to help and make the community safer and help these kids become good adults."

Officers also hope the community builds relationships with one another to hopefully create safer neighborhoods.

"Hopefully all the neighbors will come and hopefully create a neighborhood watch in this area," says Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tammie Stanley. "Just to say 'Hey I'm going on vacation today can you get my mail can you check on my house?"