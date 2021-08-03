Loves Park man who sells food gets unexpected help from Stateline business

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A man who sells food on the street in the Stateline gets unexpected help from a Stateline business.

Luis Salazar, also known as, "J-Luis," sells tamales and fruit outside at the corner of Alpine and Harlem roads. Workers at Perfect Temp Heating & Cooling noticed that Salazar had spray painted signs advertising his business. However, the signs were beaten down and hard to read. So, Perfect Temp decided to buy him new signs.

"We just love helping people," said Dave Vernetti of Perfect Temp Heating & Cooling. "The feeling that you get for helping other people out. Just trying to help his business out, get him some customers."

Salazar said he is very happy and that he would love for everybody to come try his tamales.