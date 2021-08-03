Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains. Officials are warning that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires in much of the state. Firefighters saved homes in the small community of Greenville near the Plumas National Forest as strong winds stoked the Dixie Fire, which grew to nearly 400 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Dry conditions and powerful winds made for dangerous fire conditions again Tuesday in Hawaii. Firefighters gained control over the 62-square-mile Nation Fire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island.