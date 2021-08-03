Skip to Content

‘Healing Garden dedicated on mass shooting’s 2nd anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials in the border city of El Paso dedicated a garden meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. Tuesday’s dedication was closed to all but invited guests, including victims’ families, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was livestreamed to the world, though. The Aug. 3, 2019, shooting happened on a busy weekend day. Authorities say the shooter drove more than 600 miles from the Dallas area to target Mexicans. He has pleaded not guilty.

