Day camp helps kids learn to cope with grief

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Kids were able to spend the day enjoying playing games, making crafts and meeting their peers at Serenity Camp in Rochelle on Monday.

The camp is a free day camp funded by a grant from the Rochelle Area Community Foundation.

The camp is meant for kids between the ages of six and fifteen who have experienced the loss of someone close to them.

Bereavement Coordinator Cathy Warren says it is important to have these types of experiences for kids, especially after so many families lost loved ones due to COVID-19.

"They missed out on the help they could have gotten otherwise so I guess in that respect it is very important that we are doing this now for some of them," she said.

Kids spent time making pillowcases with special messages to their loved one who has passed.

Some shared their pillowcase and some kept it private.

The camp will hold more days like this one in the next few months with the next date being the third Saturday in October.