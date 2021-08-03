Beloit ploggers pick up trash and exercise at the same time

BELOIT (WREX)—A group of runners is putting in the work to work out and pick up trash.

Brittany Keyes created the Beloit Plogging Group in 2018 after learning about plogging.

Plogging is the act of picking up litter while jogging or walking.

She says plogging is the perfect way to exercise and help the environment.

"When you look at the litter, it goes somewhere, and it ends either in our green space or stormwater systems," said Keyes.

"I feel like when you see trash on the ground and in parks, it makes you feel like it's ok for trash to be there so then trash ends up there more," said plogger Yusuf Adama.

Both encourage people to plog either by themselves or with others.

