Hundreds flee homes as heatwave fuels Greek wildfire

TATOI, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of residents living near a forest area north of Athens fled their homes Tuesday as a wildfire reached residential areas as Greece grappled with the worst heatwave in decades. The blaze sent smoke over the capital and prompted multiple evacuations near Tatoi, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of Athens. Many residents left their homes in cars and on motorcycles and headed toward the capital as smoke blanketed residential areas. The fires prompted Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo to cancel celebrations planned in Athens for the recently won NBA championship he won with the Milwaukee Bucks.